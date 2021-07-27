Advertisement

Arya’s portrayal of Kabilan in Pa. Ranjith’s Sarpatta Parambarai has been garnering critical acclaim from all corners. Playing the role of a boxing enthusiast from the 80s, his character is shown having a dark past with the sport.

In his recent interview, Arya opened up about his love for Bollywood and revealed who he thinks would fit the titular role if ever a Hindi remake of Sarpatta Parambarai happens. Before you get into who Arya chooses, who would be your pick if this ever happens? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

In his recent interview with Zoom, Arya opened up about his character and said, “I was working for a Sports based films for a very long time because sports have been my life throughout my school days. So, that dream came true by giving me the Sarpatta Parambarai.”

He also revealed growing up watching ‘boxing’ classics, “It is difficult to survive in the boxing ring for 2 minutes in real life; I have grown up watching films based on boxing like Rocky, Raging Bull, and other films on boxing.”

“I feel that Ranveer Singh is the apt choice if Sarpatta Parambarai will ever be remade in Hindi. I love Shah Rukh Khan, and if given a chance. I will work with him. I (would) also love to collaborate with Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.” Arya added to the thoughts of the film’s Hindi remake and his Bollywood debut.

Apart from Arya’s top-notch act, Sarpatta Parambarai is also backed by the talented bunch of Pasupathy, GM Sundar, John Kokken, Kalaiyarasan, Santhosh Prathap, Anupama Kumar, John Vijay, Dushara and Sanchana Natarajan.

