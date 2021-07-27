Advertisement

Rohit Saraf has made a name for himself by showcasing his talent in films and shows like Ludo, The Sky is Pink, Mismatched, Dear Zindagi and more. The actor, who recently starred in the anthology show Feels Like Ishq, has opened up about his fans and some of the sweetest and weirdest things they have done for him.

During a recent conversation, he recalled an incident with the fan that freaked him out, and he just ran away. In the same conversation, he also spoke about a sweet fan gesture that left him emotional. Read all he said below.

Speaking about the fan incident that got him freaked out as he found it extreme and weird, Rohit Saraf told SpotboyE, “I don’t necessarily know of any weird gestures, though I did feel weird about one thing at that time when it happened six years ago. Someone tattooed my initials on their ring finger, and I felt that it was extreme. I freaked out and ran away from there at that time but now when I think about it, I realise how sweet and what a huge commitment it was and I appreciate it. However, at that time I found it extremely weird and didn’t know how to deal with it but to just run away.”

In the same conversation, Rohit Saraf also recalled a sweet, endearing gesture by his fans. Recalling the incident, the Feels Like Ishq actor said, “I don’t think I can choose one, but some time ago, I was on this fans’ zoom call with about 100 odd people. There, some of them sang for me. When I say ‘sang’, they didn’t just sing but they sang with their hearts and how beautifully…I remember sitting there amongst hundreds of people plus my team, and I ended up getting so emotional and overwhelmed. I think that is one of the most beautiful feelings I have ever felt.”

What do you think of these fans encounters with Rohit Saraf? Also, for more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

