Saif Ali Khan is not only known as a talented actor but also known for his quirky sense of humor. Saif sure knows how to dish witty answers even when posed with challenging questions and his various interviews are proof of that. Recently, the actor gave an epic response to a question related to Taimur Ali Khan.

Ever since Taimur was born in 2016, he grabbed media attention. The 4-year-old enjoys a huge fanbase and is often papped by the paparazzi. So it is only natural that people want to see him in movies as well.

Saif Ali Khan recently graced the popular talk show ‘Feet Up With The Stars’ and made some candid confessions. In a segment, Bollywood’s Nawab addressed a fan’s suggestion that he should act in the remake of the Hollywood movie ‘Baby’s Day Out’ with his four-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. The actor had an epic reply.

As reported by SpotBoyE, the host of the show read out a fan’s comment, “Saif is one of the coolest dads in Bollywood. Really want to see him and Taimur in Baby’s Day Out remake.” To this Saif said, “It would be so tiring to do a movie with Tim. He would be like, ‘I don’t want to shoot anymore’, after a while. It’s difficult to work with children, especially your own. Actually, you could do it. Maybe you could do an amazing movie together.”

The 50-year-old star was also asked whether he and Kareena Kapoor Khan tried to give each other haircuts. To which Saif said, “I think she would stab me. It would be very unprofessional for me to try and cut her hair, she is a national treasure. We are still working, we can’t mess around with each other’s hair. She can mess around with mine but luckily, she hasn’t.”

Saif Ali Khan also admitted that he had bad haircuts in the past. Giving illustrations of his characters over the years, he said, “I have had such bad haircuts in the past and none of them are here.” He held up a placard showing his long-haired look in Yeh Dillagi and said, “This is far nicer than it actually was. I am looking like an Amar Chitra Katha hero, whereas I looked like a nutjob in Yeh Dillagi.”

