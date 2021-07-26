Advertisement

Last year many Bollywood celebrities gave each other funky haircuts after the country went into lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. However, it seems Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan didn’t opt for funky haircuts from each other. Scroll down to know why.

Saif and Kareena, who got married in 2012 and welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in February this year. Randhir Kapoor recently revealed the name of the newborn as Jeh Ali Khan. The power couple also has a four-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan recently appeared on Feet Up With The Stars wherein he answered whether they tried to give each other haircuts. He said, “I think she would stab me. It would be very unprofessional for me to try and cut her hair, she is a national treasure. We are still working, we can’t mess around with each other’s hair. She can mess around with mine but luckily, she hasn’t.”

The 50-year-old star also admitted that he had bad haircuts in the past. In a segment, Saif was seen giving illustrations of his characters over the years. He then said, “I have had such bad haircuts in the past and none of them are here.” He held up a placard showing his long-haired look in Yeh Dillagi and said, “This is far nicer than it actually was. I am looking like an Amar Chitra Katha hero, whereas I looked like a nutjob in Yeh Dillagi.”

Earlier this year, Saif Ali Khan was seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav. The series grabbed a lot of attention after controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. He will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police, and Adipurush.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht.

