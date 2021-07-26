Advertisement

AR Rahman is one of the most celebrated musicians in India who has also made a name for himself across the globe. The musician, who recently Hindustani Way to motivate the Indian Olympic Squad, got candid about his songs being copied and his life mantra.

For the unversed, many of the 6-times National Film Awards winners songs have been copied and reproduced without his knowledge. One of the most recent tracks that did so was Rahman’s 2009 track Masakali. Read on to know all the Oscar-winning musicians had to say.

In conversation with Bollywood Hungama, AR Rahman opened up about what he thinks about people copying his songs and composition. He said, “People know that now, you know whether it is beat or sound, there are such smart people out there and they want to bring you down. In that era, they thought they can get away with it but it was exclusively shot. In a way, it was flattering for me because copying is definitely flattery.”

AR Rahman continued saying, “At the same time, I did not want to waste my time going behind people for that because there were other people to take care of that stuff. My goal was always to refine myself and go forward and forward and never let any negative things go into my mind whether it is greed or anything. There is so much to do in music, don’t waste your time on hatred, greed, and jealousy. You can go march and just make another tune, make another progression, make another rhythm or story. That is my mantra.”

On the professional front, AR Rahman recently collaborated with singer Ananya Birla for Hindustani Way. This song is a tribute to the Indian Olympic Squad representing the country at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Another one of his releases is Rihaayi De from the Kriti Sanon-Pankaj Tripathi starrer Mimi. The musician’s talent is also part of films like 99 Songs, Heropanti 2, Atrangi Re, No Land’s Man, and more.

