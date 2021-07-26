Advertisement

Ever since Raj Kundra was arrested in an alleged p*rngraphy racket case last week, several murky details are coming to the fore. Mumbai Crime Branch claims Shilpa Shetty‘s husband is the key conspirator in the 11 arrests made in the last few months. Now the latest report has made shocking revelations in Kundra’s case.

For the unversed, Kundra had allegedly lured several women into p*rnography on the pretext of offering them roles in web series. The videos were published on Hotshots. The businessman even had another app named Bollyfame as a backup if Hotshots got banned.

Advertisement

Now the latest report from Indian Express reveals that Raj Kundra is linked to at least four other p*rnographic apps that are now being investigated. An investigating officer has revealed to the publication, “After Hotshots was removed from Apple and Google Play stores, we believe he set up a few other apps. We are now investigating it.”

Apart from Raj Kundra, his wife, and actress Shilpa Shetty is also being investigated in the alleged p*rnography racket case. She has also recorded a statement wherein she categorically denied her involvement in the alleged case. The actress also claimed that she did not know the workings of the apps either the companies. However, she said that the content was erotica and not p*rn.

Reportedly, Mumbai Crime Branch is also investigating Kundra and Shetty’s joint bank account as some suspicious international transactions have come to the fore. Officials also conducted raids at Kundra’s office and found a “concealed” cupboard in his office from where several files were recovered and have been sent for auditing.

As per the Times of India, an official said, “We have brought these files, which will be studied by the forensic auditing team. We are sending eight servers seized from Kundra’s office for forensic analysis as prima facie we have found pornographic data deleted after the police busted the racket in February.”

Must Read: Shershaah Actor Sidharth Malhotra On Playing Legendary War Hero Capt. Vikram Batra: “Tried My Best To Stay True To His Persona & Valour”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube