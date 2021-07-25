Advertisement

Yesterday, Shilpa Shetty recorded her statement with the Crime Branch and the officials revealed that Shetty called her husband Raj Kundra ‘innocent’ and that HotShots had no p*rnographic content but just erotica. Now, Gehana Vasisth has come in support of her claims. Scroll below to read the full story.

As reported by ANI, Shilpa told Mumbai police ‘erotica is different from p*rn’ and that her husband isn’t involved with producing any kind of p*rn content.

Talking to ETimes, Gehana Vasisth supported Shilpa Shetty’s claims and revealed that HotShots is ‘erotica’ and not p*rn. Adding to the same, Vasisth also claimed that Shetty is right and she doesn’t know about the app or the content.

Gehana Vasisth said, “Shilpa is correct. The Hotshots app never had any content that could be classified as pornography. How can someone be associated with something that just does not exist. I believe Shilpa is correct when she’s saying that she didn’t know anything about the Hotshots app, this is based on my personal knowledge. As far as I know, Hotshots has never made any porn film, ever. Those were bold films, erotic films, hot films, but none of them were porn films.”

Vasisth also issued a statement after Raj Kundra’s arrest that read, “The law will take its course. We have full faith in the Mumbai police, but they should not mix up porn with erotica or bold content. We have always said that the Mumbai police is the best force in the world. The courts will eventually decide during the trial as to who are the real culprits and which of the arrested accused were merely used, by others (sic).”

The statement concluded, “We don’t want to comment anymore, as Gehana is on bail in the same cases and she does not want to prejudice or impair her right to her personal defence. However, police should investigate fully as there are many more skeletons in the cupboards of the rich and famous (sic).”

What are your thoughts on Gehana Vasisth’s support for Shilpa Shetty’s claims? Tell us in the comments below.

