Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty have supported each other through thick and thin in life. Well, that’s what siblings are for and especially sisters, they’ve always got your back, no matter what. Shilpa’s ‘Hungama 2’ was released yesterday and Shamita gave a shoutout to her sister on Instagram asking fans to go watch the film and instead got trolled amid the Raj Kundra p*rn case row.

Shamita wrote a long heartfelt post wishing sister Shilpa ‘All the best’ for the release of her new film on Instagram.

Shamita Shetty reposted sister Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram post with a caption that read, “All d best my darling Munki for the release of ur film Hungama after 14 years ❤️I know Uve put in a lot of effort into this one.. the entire team has !.. love you and with you ALWAYS ❤️ Uve gone through a lot of Ups n downs in life and one thing I know for sure .. Uve emerged stronger!… this too shall pass my darling.”

That’s one heartwarming post to share. We all know that Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty share a great bond together and have always been there through each other’s struggles.

Now, as soon as the post went viral on Instagram, it started receiving mixed reactions from the netizens. One user commented, “……Your Di teaches us Poses for morning yoga… Nd jiju teaches us poses for Night yoga… 😂😂”.

Another user commented, “Raj kundra Ji kaise Haain😂😂”. A third user commented, “Jijaji ko kyun police pakda huwa hai ??”

For the unversed, Raj Kundra has been sent to judicial custody after his alleged role in p*rn racket was discovered.

What are your thoughts on Shamita Shetty coming in support of elder sister Shilpa Shetty amid Kundra’s legal row? Tell us in the comments below.

