Raj Kundra’s arrest is the news that the country is glued to right now. Shilpa Shetty’s husband and a businessman were arrested by the Mumbai Police on Monday. Kundra is accused of creating p*rnographic content and publishing it through various apps. The Mumbai Police in their statement called Raj a key conspirator of the racket and that they have strong evidence against him.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty in the past few days has also been a part of the headlines. The actor took to her Instagram account for the first time after Raj’s arrest. It now turns out she has come under the radar of the investigating agencies, who have now found that she was also a director in the Viaan Industries. But later resigned. The authorities are now probing Shetty’s connection to the fiasco and below is all you need to know about the same.

Shilpa Shetty has now come under the radar of the Crime Branch who are probing her resignation from Viaan Industries. A source as per Pinkvilla said, “The reason Shilpa has come under the scanner is that she resigned from the director’s position at Viaan Industries.”

Meanwhile, not just that, the Mumbai Police has also made many more revelations about Raj Kundra’s app Hotshots that he used to publish p*rnographic content. The police as per a Hindustan Time report, said the app has 20 lakh subscribers. Some chats also reveal that Raj was planning to pull down Hotshots last year before it was blacklisted by Google Play Store and Apple because of the objectionable content on it. Later he even cracked an international deal to sell 119 adult films to an individual for a sum of $1.2 million.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty’s Juhu residence was raided by the Crime Branch on Friday. For the same, the officials took Raj home. His custody has been extended to July 27, which earlier was supposed to end on Friday itself.

