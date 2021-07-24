Raj Kundra Used Money From P*rn Business For Another Illegal Activity? Shilpa Shetty Interrogation Witnesses Startling Revelations!

Advertisement

Businessman Raj Kundra and his IT head Ryan Thorpe will remain in police custody till July 27, a magistrate ruled here on Friday.

The day was also marked by much drama at the Juhu residence of Kundra and his wife, actress and businesswoman Shilpa Shetty after Crime Branch sleuths came calling.

They reportedly questioned Shilpa Shetty over whether she had any knowledge of her husband, Raj Kundra’s alleged involvement in the production of p*rnographic content.

Though the Crime Branch did not make any statement on the visit by its officials to the Raj Kundra- Shilpa Shetty home, sources said that they believe that the money allegedly earned by Kundra from p*rnography was used for online betting. The Crime Branch is believed to be investigating the money trail.

After reportedly recording Shetty’s statement and collecting documents related to the case, the Crime Branch officials escorted Kundra back to the Byculla police station. There was no statement from the couple or their lawyers regarding the activities at their home on Friday.

Raj Kundra, meanwhile, has moved the Bombay High Court challenging the police remand and the cases against him.

“Without following the due process of law under the provisions of Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, as mandated by the Supreme Court from time to time, police arrested Kundra by calling him under the grab of recording a statement,” the businessman’s plea states.

The Mumbai Police have thus far arrested 10 people along with Kundra for their alleged involvement in the production of p*rn films and circulating them through mobile apps. The case was registered with the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police in February this year.

Kundra is alleged to have had a tie-up with a London-based firm involved in streaming p*rnographic content through Hotshots, a mobile app.

The businessman has been charged under Sections 354(C) (voyeurism), 292 (sale of obscene content) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 67 and 67A (transmission of s*xually explicit material) of the Information Technology Act, as well as the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

