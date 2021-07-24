Advertisement

With her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, mired in a case of allegedly peddling p*rnography, Shilpa Shetty put up a brave face and made a fervent pitch for her film, ‘Hungama 2’. Clearly, she doesn’t want the controversy to singe the film’s prospects.

Shetty took to Instagram to urge netizens to watch the film, which was released digitally on Friday. She said ‘Hungama 2’ was the outcome of the “relentless efforts of an entire team” and that the film “shouldn’t suffer”.

Hungama 2 has Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty playing the principal characters.

Shilpa Shetty stated in her Instagram post, “I believe in and practise the teachings of Yoga. The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW.”

“Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer … ever!” Shetty added.

Requesting her Instagram followers to watch her film, Shilpa Shetty added using a folded hands emoji: “So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film.”

