Hungama 2 Movie Review Rating: 1/5 Stars (One star!)

Advertisement

Star Cast: Ashutosh Rana, Meezaan Jaffery, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Pranitha Subhash

Director: Priyadarshan

Available On: Hotstar

What’s Good: It’s finally out & it’s one thing less from the list of ‘things I’m definitely sure would suck’

What’s Bad: It’s finally out & it even surpassed proving to be worse than my ‘zero expectations’ belief

Loo Break: If you’re in being a Priyadarshan fan, you’ll need more than just a ‘loo break’ after this one; you’ll need a ‘mental break’

Watch or Not?: It’s not a very ‘Priya’-Darshan & leaves on you to decide after you read this till the end!

User Rating:

If you’ve been an ardent Priyadarshan follower, you must remember Farah Naaz’s sub-plot in Hulchul where she claims she has a kid with Paresh Rawal and how Amrish Puri takes a test to find out the truth. Now, take that sub-plot and add Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Gulabo’ sequence where Sahiba does the same thing but with a purpose. Finally, add some forced ‘comedy of errors’ sequences inspired by De Dana Dan and ta-da; you’ve been served with an unimaginative mashup of all in Hungama 2 (which is loosely based on his own 1994 film Minnaram).

We’ve Vaani (Pranitha Subhash), who ambushes Akash’s (Meezaan Jaffery) house, claiming that she has a kid with him out of the wedlock. Akash declines to recognise her but then confesses to having an affair with her during his college days. Rest all is about investigating who is telling the truth (and trust me, you wouldn’t even care what the answer is).

Hungama 2 Movie Review: Script Analysis

This was supposed to be Priyadarshan’s comeback in the genre he has ruled over the years; all that this film brings is distress & despair. It’s a disappointment from scene one & remains to be one till the end. The humour is as forced as Sylvester Stallone’s cameo in Akshay’s Kambakkht Ishq. I don’t even remember a single of Anukalp Goswami & Manisha Korde’s dialogues. Falling prey to his own template, Priyadarshan tries to recook the same dish and serve it to the audience whom he has already fed his best in the past.

Priyan has roped in Rohit Shetty’s favourite screenwriter Yunus Sajawal (Chennai Express, Simmba, Dilwale & many more), but here, he has even less content to play around with. This probably is the first film I would want Sajid Khan to direct. I’ve worshipped Priyadarshan’s humour and will never stop using it in my whole life ahead. But this wasn’t the comeback we deserved.

Hungama 2 Movie Review: Star Performance

Ashutosh Rana is the only actor from the entire lot who seems to be straight out from a ‘vintage Priyan film’. Rest all of them are living in a film too unfunny to exist. Meezaan Jaffery in this one is Ranbir Kapoor if he can ever act badly. From the seemingly superfluous dialogue delivery to a very sluggish screen presence, Meezaan isn’t a cut-out for an out-and-out comedy yet.

The wastage of Paresh Rawal & Rajpal Yadav hurts more than how bad this film is. None of them gets the lines or sequences which could justify their undeniable worth in the movie. Manoj Joshi has given his best performances in many Priyadarshan films from the past, but this isn’t even close to his previous worst. Pranitha Subhash adds nothing substantial to her already half-baked character.

Hungama 2 Movie Review: Direction, Music

I wouldn’t think twice to call this Priyadarshan’s worst attempt at making us laugh. His old films have a high repeat value & I took at least three breaks in this one to finish for the first time. Clocking at around 150 minutes, you stop caring after the first 100 minutes and would just want this to end. The weak story, screenplay clearly indicate this being a rushed project & not an adequately planned one.

Same as the dialogues, I don’t even remember the tune of any song by Anu Malik. What’s worse is I don’t even want to listen to them again. Priyan ropes in his trusted BGM guy Ronnie Raphael and his decent attempt at making us feel nostalgic is eclipsed by the collective disappointment of everything else.

Hungama 2 Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, would I still wait for Dhol 2 and Priyadarshan’s rumoured next with Akshay Kumar? Yes. Would I watch this film ever again in my life? No.

One star!

Hungama 2 Trailer

Hungama 2 releases on 23rd July, 2021.

Advertisement

Share with us your experience of watching >Hungama 2.

Must Read: “Shahid Kapoor Is Quite Immature… He Was Bitching About Me”: Fardeen Khan’s Explosive Throwback On Doing Hot Scenes With Kareena Kapoor Khan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube