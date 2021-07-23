Advertisement

Abhijeet Bhattacharya is undoubtedly one of the best singers Bollywood has ever seen. His plethora of songs has helped several films to become popular among the masses and are still chartbusters for many. Unfortunately, in the last few years, the singer had been part of several controversies thanks to his statements. One such is his views on Atif Aslam.

Atif shot to fame with Zeher’s Woh Lamhe song. The song was a huge hit and created a rage all across the country. Post that, Atif gave one after the other chartbusters like Aadat, Tu Jaane Na, Pehli Nazar Mein and many more. In India, the Pakistani playback singer has a loyal following and loyal critics as well. And seems like, Abhijeet is part of the latter one.

It was back in 2008, Abhijeet Bhattacharya was one of the judges on Ek Se Badhkar Ek singing reality show. He lashed out at a contestant for choosing Atif Aslam’s song to perform. He said he is giving full marks for a respective contestant’s performance but zero to a singer who uses machines to perfect their songs (pointing towards Atif as the contestant sung ‘Pehli Nazar Mein’).

Abhijeet Bhattacharya said, “Woh gaana gaana nahi hota jisme aawaj equipments ya software ki hoti hai…Mere liye ye gaane ke marks hai zero. Mujhe pata nahi kon singer hai…Meri ijjat yaha honi chahiye unn gaano se jin gaano ko marks de saku ya sun saku, unn gaano ka singer jo kam se kam woh category mein aata ho. Woh singer nahi hai, jiske aawaj ko machines se sur mein kiya jaata hai. Please ye stage pe kisi gud ya besure singer ka gaana mat gaana.”

Watch the full video below:

