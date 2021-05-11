Let’s begin this one like those music ads on the apps. Imagine it’s a day off, and it is raining outside. A cup of tea, window, your chair and the perfect playlist that is playing those gem of Atif Aslam tracks. Well, it turned out to be better, and I am taking all the credit for that, thank you! I know the music list is planned for Monday, and I am a day late, but is there a designated time to have some good music around? No.

So while we cope up with our almost mid-week blues and wait for the weekend that seems light years ahead from here, I am back with my recommendation, and the artist for the day is none other than our very own, Atif Aslam. The singer, who has had a journey and has only made it better with each passing year, replicates nostalgia for many of us.

It was in 2013 when Atif Aslam actually made his debut with his then band Jal. The first song was Aadat. But the Bollywood audience were only introduced to him in 2005 when Mahesh Bhatt decided to make him sing Woh Lamhe for Zeher. I know you are already humming the track. That’s the magic of Atif. He makes every track worth singing along, and have a mini-concert.

Today as we celebrate Atif, I recommend you to tune into some of his lesser heard numbers, and ones that deserve all the attention.

HONA THA PYAR (BOL)

Not many know, but Atif Aslam has actually acted in a feature film. Yes, you heard that right. Paired alongside Mahira Khan, Atif was a part of a Pakistani film Bol and did an amazing job. But a thing all kinds of brilliant was the track Hona Tha Pyar, he sung with Hadiqa Kiani. If you haven’t, hear it and fall in love. There is no chance you will not like it.

TUM (LAILA MAJNU)

A film criminally underrated, and an album moreover ignored. Laila Majnu was a gem of a film in every aspect, and Niladri Kumar’s music was a living breathing character in it. Tum, sung by Atif Aslam was a track that had a lover talking about his aspirations and dreams. Irshad Kamil’s words and the music with a Kashmiri touch is divine.

BE INTEHAAN (RACE 2)

While Pehli Nazar Mein from Race was an iconic hit, Be Intehaan from the sequel wasn’t any less. Joining forces with Sunidhi Chauhan, Atif sang one of the most romantic tracks with soul-piercing lyrics.

TAJDAR-E-HARAM (COKE STUDIO 8)

Now, this isn’t an underrated track, nor is it that it hasn’t received its due, but there are numerous souls who haven’t come in the vibe of this divinity. A song from the season 8 of Coke Studio, has Atif Aslam connecting you straight to the almighty in 10 minutes. You don’t have to be of a particular religion to understand the depth this track holds. Be a human, it is the only thing it wants.

O MERI LAILA (LAILA MAJNU)

Okay, this is my indulgence, and I cannot only mention one song from the Laila Majnu playlist. In my opinion, the video of O Meri Laila from the film is one of the most heart-breaking visuals in Hindi cinema. A couple completely in love but dead meet in heaven and dance in the whitest of the clothes across the picturesque lands of Kashmir. O Meri Laila is a forever favourite.

