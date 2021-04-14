Back when Mahesh Bhatt started dating Soni Razdan his daughter (with first wife, Kiran Bhatt) Pooja Bhatt didn’t like it and often spoke about how she hated his father’s girlfriend, now wife. Although now the sisters and brother share a great bond and Alia Bhatt is often accompanied by her sisters on family trips but once upon a time, Pooja and Rahul Bhatt didn’t like Soni.

Mahesh married Soni back in 1986 and share two kids with Alia and Shaheen Bhatt.

Mahesh Bhatt hasn’t had an easy life. From his alleged love affairs, controversial affairs to his broken marriage with Kiran Bhatt (his first wife), the director has often grabbed headlines for his life happenings.

Back in 1998, during an interview with Simi Garewal, Mahesh Bhatt opened up on his drinking habit and how Soni coped up with it and said, “Soni coped with my most difficult phase that was my drinking habit, which almost became a disease. I turned everything I touched into a wasteland, must have been quite traumatic. She has lived with the aberration of my other family, without making a big issue out of it.”

Soni Razdan reacted to resentment from Mahesh’s first wife and kids in the same interview and said, “It was there at first for a while, but that went away over the years. We get along well now, but we had our fight. There were problems when we weren’t married but after that, once I got married to him, we have been very very good to reach more other.”

Adding to this, Mahesh Bhatt said, “There was resentment early on. She was this evil seductress who took their papa away. I let them express their rage and anger.”

Back in the days, Pooja Bhatt reacted to her father’s affair with Soni Razdan and said, “I did resent my dad for leaving my mother for another woman. I used to hate Soni. In fact, there were times I used to flare up at the very mention of her name.”

