As media reports currently flooded the internet declaring Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri testing positive for Covid-19, Arpita took to her social media to clarify having recovered from the virus.

In a social media post, Arpita Khan Sharma cleared the air about the reports making the rounds of her covid status announcing having recovered from the virus.

Arpita Khan Sharma said, “I tested positive for Covid-19 at the beginning of the month of April 2021 however I was asymptomatic. I followed all the guidelines and protocols and thankfully with the grace of God, I have fully recovered and have been well since.

Stay Safe. Stay Strong. Stay Positive.”

