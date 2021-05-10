As the entire country is grappling with the Coronavirus’ pandemic and the gloomy days, Salman Khan has kept his promise by releasing his much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid this year. Salman’s film release is no less than a festival in itself for the fans now.

While the name of the film might give a feeling that it is a sequel to his 2009 released Wanted, Salman had already cleared the air that there is no connection between both the film. But eager fans are still waiting to know whether there will be any sequel on cards for the 2009 blockbuster.

Salman Khan has now addressed the burning question of fans. During a virtual meet with the media, Salman confirmed that there is no sequel for the 2009 film Wanted. While this may come as bad news for many of his fans, he does have some good news as well.

The 55-year-old actor has confirmed that his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will have a sequel if it receives positive reactions from the viewers. He said, “Radhe pasand aayi, toh uska sequel banayenge.” Well going by Salman’s track record and the eagerness among his fans, Prabhudheva’s film is unlikely to have a bad response. This means fans can expect a sequel for Radhe.

Meanwhile, viewers on social media got into a debate if Salman Khan broke his no-kissing policy for Radhe. But later it turned out that the superstar had covered his mouth with a tape. Reacting to the much-talked-about kissing scene between Salman and her, Disha said, “We all are actors at the end of the day and the scene demanded that. I mean, once you see the scene, you will understand. So yea, we’re just doing what our directors are asking us to do. I mean, he did not actually kiss, so I don’t think he broke any kind of rule or something.”

