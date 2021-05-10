Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan alongside Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, is all set to release this week. The film will release simultaneously in theatres and digitally through ZEE5 on 13 May 2021. With just a couple of days left till it hits the screen, the actor spoke to the media about it during a recent promotional interview.

During a recent group conference with Salman Khan during the promotions of his upcoming action entertainer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman opened up about his co-star and how it was working with her.

While talking to the media over video conference, Salman Khan was asked how it was working with Disha Patani. The actor replied, “It was superb working with her, and she’s amazing. She’s very good, talented, hardworking and stunning.”

When asked about his lip-lock with Disha Patani in the movie, Salman Khan let us chuckling as he said, “And look at me, I kissed a duck tape, strange man I am.” We don’t think you are strange Bhai.

During the same interaction, Salman Khan was asked the best quality of his co-star Disha Patani and his answer was something we didn’t expect. The actor neither attributed her dance or her looks as her best quality, but said, “She doesn’t talk too much.” Aww.

Talking about Radhe, as per a recent Bollywood Hungama report, the makers decided to make around 21 changed to the film after it received a U/A certificate from the CBFC. The reason behind this was that they believed that despite the film releasing digitally it was still a film the family would watch together.

