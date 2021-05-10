Rekha is one Bollywood actress whose love life still makes the headlines even years after they sizzled out. While her affair with Amitabh Bachan is well known, today we will talk about her relationship with Pakistani PM Imran Khan.

Advertisement

Before Khan became the PM of Pakistan he was a top cricketer who was known for his killer stances on and off the field. He was linked to many gorgeous ladies including actresses like Zeenat Aman and Rekha.

Advertisement

In a throwback article carried by The Star, it was reported that Bollywood actress Rekha and Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan were all set to walk down the aisle. In fact, the report also stated that the actress’ mother approved of the relationship.

The article by this publication said that Rekha and Imran Khan “are to be married soon,” after the cricketer spent quality time with her that summer. The site reported that Imran stayed for almost the entire moth of April in Bombay (now Mumbai). During that period, he and the actress were seen enjoying each other’s company on several occasions including visits to the beach, the residence of Premi Shivar Godraj and at night clubs.

Talking about Rekha’s mother’s views about their relationship, the article reported that she approved of it. In fact, it was mentioned that she wanted it to make it official and even went to Delhi to consult a najoomi (astrologer). What advice he gave is unknown, but the report claimed Rekha’s mom was convinced Imran could be a welcome addition to her family.

This throwback report, while shedding light on Rekha and Imran Khan’s chemistry, stated that those who saw the duo together “were struck by their closeness.” It even reported that their rapport with each other convinced people “that they loved each other deeply and passionately.”

Alas, the article also quoted Imran Khan’s views on dating actresses. He once said, “The company of actresses is good for short period. I enjoy their company for sometime and then move ahead. I can not even think to marry a movie actress.” Take a look at a picture of the article here:

What do you think would have happened if Rekha and Imran Khan had walked down the aisle? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh & Salman Khan Beat Virat Kohli To Rule The IPL 2021 Ads; MS Dhoni Is In Between!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube