Often celebrities are seen becoming brand endorsements for various products online. The bigger the celebrity following, the bigger the reach of whatever product they’re endorsing. But there have been few instances where celebrities caught promoting an Android phone via tweeting about it from their iPhones.

Let’s take a look at celebrities who were caught promoting Android phones via an iPhone.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka in 2018 was seen promoting the Google Pixel 2’s camera. She tweeted a few pictures taken with the devices. Undoubtedly the pictures looked incredible, but the actress sent the tweet through her iPhone. Hilariously, YouTuber Marques Brownlee pointed out in his tweet.

Ok I don’t even want to know how this keeps happening but it’s hilarious pic.twitter.com/sUuHVh4exw — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 4, 2018

Katrina Kaif

Back in 2018, Katrina Kaif endorsed Xiaomi’s selfie-centric Redmi Y1 on Twitter. A 30-second ad showcased Kaif taking pictures with her phone but it left a lot of her customers confused because the initial few seconds of the advertisement should an Instagram screen from an iPhone.

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot is the brand ambassador for Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei. She took to Twitter to promote the Huawei Mate Pro 10 via an iPhone. YouTube star Marques Brownlee was the one to point out the mistake in his tweet.

Gal Gadot with the Huawei ad… tweeted from an iPhone. Niceeeee pic.twitter.com/aEKJVwoyBL — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 24, 2018

Sania Mirza

A few years back, Sania Mirza promoted OnePlus 3T on Twitter. She loved the phone and tweeted about it via the iPhone.

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres’ epic Oscar selfie, which broke the records for having the most retweets, was taken on a Samsung Galaxy Note 3. Soon after clicking the picture, she went backstage and clicked another selfie with Channing Tatum. The comedian-host shared the picture on Twitter via an iPhone.

While all these celebs covered their mistakes by deleting the tweet, it is also worth pointing out that it’s not their fault. It is more likely to be their PR’s fault. We highly doubt that whether celebs even have time to think about all this “Tweeted via iPhone” thing.

