Bollywood beauty Disha Patani has been creating a lot of noise lately. The actress is gearing up for the release of Radhe, which features Salman Khan in lead. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, who created a whole lot of buzz when he said being called ‘uncle’ by Disha would be awkward. The leading lady is now reacting to the same.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Jackie Shroff yesterday opened up how Disha addresses him on sets. “Well, most often, nobody addresses by name. Like when two people are together, they don’t keep saying each other’s name. There’s nothing to be said. But as far as I remember, I think she called me ‘sir’ on the few occasions that she addressed me. Uncle bahut alag sa lagta hai. Main aapke baap ka bhai kaise ho sakta? (Uncle sounds weird. It means I am that person’s father’s brother, how is that possible?) Dono ke parivaar alag hain (Both come from different families),” he told TOI about Disha Patani.

Advertisement

Koimoi roped in Disha Patani for an exclusive conversation. Asked if it was a conscious choice to address Jackie Shroff as ‘sir’, the actress answered, “No no, I call everyone sir or ma’am. Even in my background, my father is a cop and my sister is in army. So, we always address people as ‘sir’ and ‘mam’. He is my sir, he’s my senior, you know. So, it wasn’t really difficult thinking about that (laughing).”

The news has been creating a lot of noise as Disha Patani is close friends with Jackie Shroff’s son, Tiger Shroff. But we’re sure the two must have met even before, so that’s not really a huge deal.

Earlier today, Koimoi informed to you about Disha opening up about Radhe releasing amid the pandemic.

“I am very very grateful that at a time like this, we have a release. It has been stuck for one year now. So, I feel very grateful that it is coming out finally. I hope it reaches people and entertains them, especially at a time like this,” Disha Patani told us.

Must Read: Thank God: Ajay Devgn & Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Suffers Around Rs 2 Crores Loss Due To COVID-19 – Reports

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube