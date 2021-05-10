Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has been a game-changer for all of its actors. While seasoned actors like Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gaur have seen revamping their career, other actors have got their breakthrough characters with the show. One such actor is Saanand Verma, who has achieved the fame of a lifetime with his character of Anokhelal Saxena.

Advertisement

Whenever we talk about Saanand’s Saxena, the cockeyed mad guy saying “I like it” comes to our mind. Interestingly, when we watch him in different characters like Chhichhore, Sacred Games 2 or Raid, it’s hard to draw even a single similar point from all of them. Such is the caliber of Saanand, who easily gets soaked in different roles.

Advertisement

In a talk with Jyoti Chahar’s The Moi Vlog, Saanand Verma spoke on how he integrates his skills to make each and every character different. To explain it, Saanand gave an interesting example of Salman Khan. He said that there’s one major difference between him, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman is that he looks completely different in each project.

Saanand Verma said, “Salman Khan sahab jaise Dabangg 3 mein lagte hai, waise woh Radhe mein bhi dikhenge. Waise hi ho har film mein dikhenge…kyuki woh Salman hai aur Salman Khan ka fan following hai. Toh har aadmi Salman Khan ko dekhne jaata hai.” (The way Salman sir is looking in Dabangg 3, he will look the same in Radhe or any other project…because he is Salman and it’s his fan following and people go to watch him on the big screen).

The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor also added that people love to watch Salman the way he is with showing his body and all, so loves doing it. Even Saanand himself is a big of Salman but admits he didn’t like getting stereotyped or stuck with one identity.

Stay tuned for more telly updates!

Must Read: Akanksha Puri On Mother’s Day: “Can Never Forget Driving Which I Learnt From The Best Driver In The World, My Mom” – Exclusive

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube