The entire country is witnessing a never-seen-before health crisis. None of us, even in our worst dreams, imagined that we could run out of oxygen someday. The COVID-19 pandemic is witnessing its second wave and there’s a possibility of a third. Dilip Joshi who plays the role of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah asks citizens not to blame the government but be responsible themselves! Read on for all the details.

Advertisement

For the unversed, over 37 lakh cases are still active. As many as 2.4 lakh people have lost their lives since the outbreak of the disease. In a recent conversation, Joshi mentions that one needs to be aware and not flout rules once the second wave is over.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Dilip Joshi said, “When the lockdown ends, we have to be as careful as we are today. People shouldn’t start going out or behaving as if nothing happened. People should be responsible and have to cooperate, instead of just blaming just the government. That won’t help if we aren’t careful and following guidelines. Or else, this will never end. We have to maintain social distance, wear masks, get vaccinated at the earliest.” He suggests everyone should take steam regularly to stay healthy and maintain all protocols, even when the cases reduce.

Just not that, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor also shared how COVID has changed everything drastically.

Dilip Joshi added, “Work will go on but people’s lives are more important. That’s the priority right now. The other productions who are shooting in different cities must be taking the utmost care. I believe in God and his will. Saari hekdi is pandemic ne utaar di hai. All development, technology, money- you name it sab dhara ka dhara reh gaya. Everyone is at home, nothing else matters right now than family and your health. We took nature for granted and I hope we have learnt the lesson. We have to understand aur dhairya aur saiyam rakho. Nothing is permanent and this too shall pass. Have faith.”

Well, those sure are some words of wisdom by Dilip Joshi. Stay safe and get vaccinated at the earliest!

Must Read: Vikram Bhatt On Whatsapp Messages Being Forwarded With Regards To COVID: “There’s A Lot Of Misinformation”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube