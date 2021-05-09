Filmmaker-writer Vikram Bhatt says we should all be wary of “Whatsapp groups and millions of forwards which talk about remedies and preventive measures” related to Covid purely on the basis of hearsay.

“There’s a lot of misinformation. The thing that makes me happy in this grim scenario is the way people are helping one another through social media. Strangers are reaching out to each other through social media. Oxygen langars, food providers, volunteers helping ends meet — this is the real India. We saw a glimpse of that when Mumbai experienced a deluge in July 2005. This spirit of humanity and science will beat the virus,” he said.

Vikram Bhatt was speaking when he appeared as a guest to discuss ways for people to stay positive in this hour of crisis, on an Instagram Live series hosted by Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber. Vikram’s daughter Krishna also joined the chat.

The Bhatts are guests on the third session of the series, which aims at highlighting stories of hope emerging amidst the current Covid situation in the country.

“At some point, we have to start making ourselves accountable for what we’re going through. The pandemic in its second wave is worse because it has penetrated into the villages. The numbers barely reflect the ground realities. We have to blame ourselves for this. The way out of this is to follow SOPs, and follow science to the T,” Vikram Bhatt pointed out.

“There’s a reason I started this daily chat in which we talk about stories of hope. It’s important to discuss the good that citizens are doing for each other without even knowing one another’s names. It took a pandemic for people to realise that their strength lies in standing united as a force. The stories of how people have gone out of their way to help one another and act bravely in these times are essential to keep hope alive,” said Daniel Weber, about the objective of the show.

