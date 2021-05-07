Besides films, Vikram Bhatt also made headlines for his controversial love life. We all know his famous relationship with ex-Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen but do y’all know that once upon a time, the director was chasing Ameesha Patel and was madly in love with her. Read to know the scoop below.

Ameesha and Vikram dated for five long years before calling it quits.

According to BollywoodShaadis.com, Vikram Bhatt once opened up on his relationship with Ameesha Patel and said, “At this point of time she’s chasing her career, and I’m chasing her. I’m ready whenever she is. This relationship is for keeps. But I don’t want to say much. In the past, I’ve been terribly hurt after taking a relationship to my heart.”

Later, talking about his split with Ameesha, the director said, “I don’t think we ever loved each other. Ameesha had problems of her own with her parents and we both shared a period of our lives where we were going through a low phase in our career. We now realize that actually, we were just good friends who mistook it for love. We still remain friends. She is a lovely girl and I only wish good things for her.”

Later in an interview with TOI, Vikram Bhatt opened up on not marrying either Sushmita Sen or Ameesha Patel and said, “No, I didn’t want to marry either of them. And it’s not like there’s any bitterness. There’s too much water under the bridge now. My loyalty and commitment are paramount when it comes to my daughter. But when it comes to a man-woman relationship, I am commitment-phobic and am a loner. It’s purely circumstantial that I did not get married to either of them.”

