In these grim times, one is often left alone with their own thoughts and so is Kriti Sanon. In her latest social media post, she gets candid by sharing what’s on her mind.

Beautifully putting in words the current situation, the actress says, “What breaks us also unites us”.

Kriti Sanon took to her social media to share a video where she has a heart to heart with her fans. She captioned it, “I try and see a silver lining in everything.. a ray of light in the dark, good in the bad.. Ya.. I am that person.. 💁🏻‍♀️”

Kriti Sanon’s post continued reading, “Main aur meri tanhayi aksar baatein kiya karte hain.. 👀 Just felt like sharing my today’s bedtime thought.. 💭 Thank you for being my “Dear Diary” for the night.. #WeAreInThisTogether 💖”

Kriti Sanon is one of the top actresses in B-town today and has an exciting lineup. Her fans have a lot to look forward to, as the actress will be venturing into so many different genres with her upcoming films.

The actress had recently wrapped up the shoot for her Horror comedy Bhediya with Varun before the second lockdown imposed. Kriti Sanon also has the Pan-India film Adipurush opposite Prabhas, Mimi, Bachchan Pandey, Ganpath, Hum Do Hamare Do in the pipeline.

