The Summer season is here, and although many may say that it is the most exciting time of the year, I really cry tears of sweat every minute. Okay! It may not be that bad as we get to experiment a lot with our fashion and style. We can wear whatever we want and add a lot of colour to our wardrobe. But, how can one ignore the rising temperatures? Anyway, I love the sudden change of style from high necks to halter necks, from full sleeves to spaghetti straps the moment Summer begins. Well, today, I am going to highlight the style file of Kriti Sanon, whose Summer fashion is to die for and who makes this season a little more hotter.

I think dresses are one such clothing which is bound to be found in almost every girl’s wardrobe in Summers. Be it a short dress or a long one, nothing can beat the comfort and style it gives. Well, talking about this thigh-high slit dress, Kriti looked stunning and sultry in it.

Making a case for colour-block fashion, Kriti Sanon slipped into a crepe draped maxi dress adorned with quirky geometric patterns in different shades of pink, blue, green and black. The dress featured spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline and a risqué thigh-high slit. It also had figure-sculpting detail on the torso and a flowy bottom, which added a hint of s*xiness to her gorgeous look. Even Amitabh Bachchan could not stop himself from complimenting the beauty. Need we say more now? Well, we are sure that such dresses are easily available and it is super breathable. I think I can spend my entire summers in this dress.

Kriti Sanon is completely ready to embrace the summer season with this attire and looks like she is all ready and set for her beach vacay. Oh Boy! How can anyone shift their gaze from her? Beachwear is having its moment in the fashion world right now. With a lot of celebrities jetting off to the Maldives for vacations and giving their own touch to the holiday fashion, trendy holiday clothes have become a wardrobe must-have. We bet you would not want to miss this double strap plunging neckline black dress this season.

The polka dot number was ruched on the waist giving it a bodycon feel and highlighting Kriti’s enviable curves. The stunning dress also featured two front thigh-high slights adding to the oomph factor of the look. I don’t know when it will happen for real, but mentally, I have already reached the Maldives in this easy breezy dress.

Here is something for girls who are not a big fan of dresses. I know it can be very uncomfortable to wear denim in Summers. Especially after a year full of wearing pyjamas and tracks during the lockdown, I think we haven’t reached that stage where we can wear jeans for long hours again. Kriti Sanon has brought a solution to all our problems with these joggers and sports bra set. And guess what, as much as these pair of joggers will help you breathe, it will also make you look stylish. I would not mind wearing it to parties too (only when we are allowed to party).

Now you tell us what kinda summer fashion would you want to incorporate into your wardrobe this summer season?

