Kangana Ranaut is one actress who doesn’t shy away from expressing her views on anything and everything. Back in 2020, the Manikarnika actress revealed that Ankita Lokhande told her that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput wasn’t thick-skinned. Read to know the scoop below.

Sushant passed away last year in June, and ever since then, Kangana has been one of the many people flooding social media with their opinion.

In a conversation with Times of India, Kangana Ranaut made revelations about Sushant Singh Rajput that his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande told her. The Manikarnika actress said, “When I spoke to Ankita, she said right from the beginning, there was so much humiliation that he could not take it. This is how she summed it up”.

Kangana added, “But one thing that she (Ankita) also said about him was that he was not thick-skinned. He would sit on Twitter when he was new and would fight with fans, asking ‘why did you think that about me? Why did you say that about me? I am not this person that you are saying.’ Ankita told me that she used to tell him ki abhi ye toh hoga na. Everybody will have their perception of you, why are you so bothered about it? He just could not take that, he could not take what people thought about him. She said, over a period, the bad PR, the ganging up, the public humiliation, he just could not take it. He has had enough – that’s what she said.”

Ankita Lokhande told Kangana Ranaut that Sushant Singh Rajput wasn’t like her but the late actor was ‘intellectual, kept away from gossip and passionate about his work’.

Kangana Ranaut concluded, “People like us, when we come from outside, we are enamored by them. And that’s what even Ankita told me about Sushant. He wanted to be accepted. She said, ‘Kangana, Sushant was exactly like you… he was very intellectual, he would not gossip about anyone, and was very invested in what he did. He had that small-town personality.’ But she said that ‘the only difference was that he wanted to be accepted. You somehow have gotten over that urge”.

