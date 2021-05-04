Ever since fans got to see Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s chemistry in Bigg Boss 14, they are craving for more. The way their friendship blossomed into love in the house, made all the fans go gaga over them. Their Jodi is loved so much by the fans that they cannot see anyone else romancing the actors, even if it is faking it on-screen. Maybe that is why Jaslyan’s are demanding a romantic scene of these two after the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor shared his video of romancing Ruby Choudhary.

Jasmin and Aly’s recent single ‘Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega’ has been applauded by fans. But, one thing that fans are not liking is the actor’s hot steamy video from his single with Ruby. They are requesting him for a similar romantic scene with his real-life beau.

Aly Goni recently shared a BTS video from his single ‘Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega’ where he is romancing actress Ruby Choudhary. Jaslyan’s seem quite upset with this and are requesting him to post a similar steamy scene with Jasmin Bhasin even though the fans are praising the actor’s acting skills in the video.

A fan wrote, “Ab hum jaslyians ko romantic video kab milega?” While another fan who hoped, “par jasmin ke sath aur ache lagte” One more fan was a little heartbroken not to see Bhasin there with Goni, “Where is Jasmine!?!?! but I still like this song cause you both are there but the story is a bit heart breaking” Someone suggested to edit the video with Jasmin Bhasin’s face on it, “Koi iss video ko edit kr sakta hai??? Face edit krke jasmin ka face lga do ko”

Well, we love to see the craze for Jasmin and Aly’s Jodi, and we are sure that fans would go to any extent to see the two together. Hence we wouldn’t be surprised if tomorrow fans morph Bhasin’s face in this video.

Would you want to see Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin in a romantic video again? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

