Nikki Tamboli who was often seen these days sharing prayers for her brother who was hospitalised due to suffering from various health issues was recently tested covid positive.
The actress shared the unfortunate news of her brother’s demise on her social media.
Sharing multiple pictures of her brother Nikki Tamboli penned down an emotional note stating, “We didn’t know that this morning god was going to call your name..
Nikki Tamboli continued and wrote, “In life we loved you dearly
In death we do the same
It broke our hearth to lose you
You didn’t go alone
For part of us we went with you
The day god called you home
You left us beautiful memories
Your love is still our guide
And though we cannot see you
You are always by our side
Our family chain is broken
And nothing seems the same
But as god calls us one by one
The chain will link again.
You gave no one a last farewell
Not ever said good bye
You were gone before we knew it,
And only god knows why
A million times we will miss you
A million times we will cry
If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died
We will meet again someday
I thank God he made you our brother while you were here on earth ❤️❤️❤️🤲🏻🤲🏻🤲🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🌟🌟🌟🌟🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
You are always loved immensely and never forgotten
May your soul Rest in peace!! 🪔
i missssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss youuuuuuuuuuuu dadaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹”
This really is heart-wrenching to read.
Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli who seen will be seen participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi is often seen sharing about her closeness with her family and how her brother wanted her to carry on with her career and fulfil all her work commitments sincerely.
Nikki Tamboli has been receiving condolences from the film industry ever seen the news is out.
May the departed soul rest in peace.
