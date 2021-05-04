Nikki Tamboli who was often seen these days sharing prayers for her brother who was hospitalised due to suffering from various health issues was recently tested covid positive.

The actress shared the unfortunate news of her brother’s demise on her social media.

Sharing multiple pictures of her brother Nikki Tamboli penned down an emotional note stating, “We didn’t know that this morning god was going to call your name..

Nikki Tamboli continued and wrote, “In life we loved you dearly

In death we do the same

It broke our hearth to lose you

You didn’t go alone

For part of us we went with you

The day god called you home

You left us beautiful memories

Your love is still our guide

And though we cannot see you

You are always by our side

Our family chain is broken

And nothing seems the same

But as god calls us one by one

The chain will link again.

You gave no one a last farewell

Not ever said good bye

You were gone before we knew it,

And only god knows why

A million times we will miss you

A million times we will cry

If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died

We will meet again someday

I thank God he made you our brother while you were here on earth ❤️❤️❤️🤲🏻🤲🏻🤲🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🌟🌟🌟🌟🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

You are always loved immensely and never forgotten

May your soul Rest in peace!! 🪔

i missssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss youuuuuuuuuuuu dadaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹”

This really is heart-wrenching to read.

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli who seen will be seen participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi is often seen sharing about her closeness with her family and how her brother wanted her to carry on with her career and fulfil all her work commitments sincerely.

Nikki Tamboli has been receiving condolences from the film industry ever seen the news is out.

May the departed soul rest in peace.

