Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has given a lifelong identity to its actors. We often call actors like Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani by their on-screen names, Jethalal and Daya, respectively. One such actor is Jheel Mehta, who despite quitting the show several years back, is still known as Sonu among viewers.

The biggest question in everyone’s mind is, why Jheel quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah despite enjoying huge fame? Well, the answer is academics. Yes, Jheel wanted to focus on her studies and hence decided to part ways with TMKOC. The decision turned out to be fruitful as she scored above 90% percent in the 10th exams.

Post 10th board exams, Jheel Mehta had a dream of becoming a doctor. However, the plan went on a backburner and she opted for commerce. Interestingly, she pursued a degree in Bachelors of Business Administration. Reportedly, our beloved Sonu is now associated with a startup, Mutterfly. Mutterfly is an e-commerce site that provides products on rent. To be more specific, she works as a social media executive there.

We wish Jheel Mehta good luck with her choices in life!

Meanwhile, Jheel was replaced by Nidhi Bhanushali in 2013. She played the character of the old Sonu Bhide successfully for around 6 years. Due to her chemistry with Tapu Sena, she earned her own fan base amongst the audience. But in 2019, Nidhi too opted out of the show, who got replaced by Palak Sidhwani. Earlier, there was a mixed reception for Palak, but now, she is too loved by the fans.

