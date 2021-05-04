What we saw in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Saumya Tandon isn’t a woman indulging in activities like reading ‘Chant Saheli’ in real life. Those who are ardent followers of the actress would be aware that Saumya loves to calmly enjoy her life by making most of her time. In order to stay away from unnecessary chaos, the actress had even turned down an offer of Bigg Boss 11.

For those who aren’t aware, Saumya Tandon took an exit from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain as she was bored doing the character of Anita, and was looking for something that helps her with personal growth. So, it’s quite easy to guess what would have been her reply to Bigg Boss’ offer (the show which isn’t anywhere related to personal growth).

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Saumya Tandon had revealed a reason for rejecting Bigg Boss 11. She had said, “No, I won’t do the show. I am a private person. Also, since I am very boring and extremely straightforward, I won’t be able to give any TRPs to the channel. I am thus not the right candidate for the show!”

Interestingly, for the same season, her Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain co-star Shilpa Shinde too was approached and she had agreed. This was said to be one of the reasons that Saumya didn’t accept the Bigg Boss offer as her relations with Shilpa weren’t good at all.

She had even revealed that nothing exciting is being offered to her. “I keep doing many events, because I love talking and always have the desire to be there, up on the stage with a mic, with a crazy number of people packed for the show. But I don’t know if any show is there around today which is exciting enough. Nothing good has really come my way. If it does, I will definitely do it,” she had quoted as per HT.

