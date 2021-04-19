Just like many other seasons, this season of Bigg Boss too saw many couples forming in the house. From Jasmin Bhasin – Aly Goni, Pavitra Punia – Eijaz Khan in the house to Rahul Vaidya proposing to his ladylove Disha Parmar who was outside, love was totally in the air. But, one contestant who was single while entering the house and continues to remain single even today opened up about these relationships and finding love in the house.

Well, we have seen many couples who are head over heels in love with each other till the time they are in the house, but the moment they come out, their relationship cannot deal with the reality of the outside world, and they break up. So when we happened to catch up with Nikki recently, we asked what does she feel about JasLy and PaviJazz’s relationship? Is it mere infatuation or true love? Keep scrolling further to hear what she said.

We began our chat by asking her if she is still in touch with Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni? If yes, then what is her equation with them? Nikki Tamboli replied, “Jasmin aur Aly ke sath equation neutral hai. I talk to them sometimes, Instagram par baat ho jaati hai. We are very cordial.”

If you have watched this season of Bigg Boss, then you must be aware of Nikki Tamboli’s liking towards Aly Goni. The moment we asked her about this, she replied, “It was just for the game, and I like his personality, nothing else.”

Well, we are sure that many must be agreeing with Nikki about the fact that Aly has a charming personality, isn’t it guys?

We know that you want to know what did Nikki Tamboli reply when we asked her if, according to her, Jasmin Bhasin – Aly Goni & Eijaz Khan – Pavitra Punia’s relationship is mere infatuation or true love? Without wasting a minute, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Nikki Tamboli replied, “I have no idea, and I am no one to judge them. Now I am out of the game, and I don’t want to talk anything about anyone because everyone has moved on, and everyone is happy in their own lives. Eijaz and Pavitra love each other a lot; I am no one to comment on them. I like every contestant from Bigg Boss, and I will always be there for them whenever they need me.”

Watch the full conversation here:

