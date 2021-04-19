Ever since the Indian government banned TikTok in India, people switched to Instagram reels. And almost every day we witness a new trend taking over social media. Off late, the ‘Got Me Good’ challenge is going viral on the internet and guess who just joined the bandwagon? It’s none other than Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal & Dayaben. Read to know more.

A fan account that creates crossover videos and content, shared it on their official Instagram handle are we are laughing hard over the same.

An Instagram account named Crossover Episodes shared a video of Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal and Disha Vakani’s Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah dancing on the ‘Get Me Good’ challenge and it’s too funny to miss out on.

The page shared the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Couple’s video with a funny caption that read, “I don’t know who needs to hear this but NAHANE JAA NAHANE. Tag someone🚿 (@utsssav)”.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crossover Episodes (@crossoverepisodes)

Haha, we can’t stop laughing looking at this video. Jethalal and Dayaben have definitely got some moves!

The comment section is flooding with funny comments too. Let’s take a look at some of the reactions here:

“Atmaram Bhide – permission letter kaha hai Jethalal ?”

“Aaeee babuchak nahane ja nahane….😠😡”

“It should go “My back is aching , my Chaniya choli too tight !””

“Goli beta masti nai”

“I had no business laughing as hard as I did. 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️”

“@aupmanyu : ” kyu nahane jau.. Meri kaunsi nangi peeth pe samosa rakh kr khana hai tumhe “”

Haha, although we are still wondering if Jethalal has gone to take the shower yet.

What are your thoughts on Jethalal & Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah winning the ‘Get Me Good’ challenge like a total bad-a** bosses?

