Salman Khan has a very, very big heart when it comes to helping people in need. We all have seen his generosity and his giving nature several times. But, this time, what he did for Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant has once again won all our hearts and proved that he is a messiah for many.

Rakhi has earlier shared with everyone that Salman has come ahead and helped her financially to get her mother treated, who is battling cancer. It was in the Bigg Boss house itself that the actress had learnt that her mother’s health had deteriorated and she was hospitalized. After she came out of the house, we saw her giving constant updates about her mother’s health and also how Dabangg Khan helped her.

In the recent video Rakhi Sawant shared on Instagram, she once again thanked Salman Khan for his help. The actress updated that her mother will have surgery to remove a cancerous tumour on Monday and told her that she has nothing to worry about.

Rakhi Sawant then asked her mom if she wanted to say something? Her mother said, “Main Salman ji ko namaskar karti hun. Mere Jesus ko hum pray karte the ki ab humare paas paisa nahi hai toh hum kya karenge, kya main aise hi mar jaungi. Par Parmeshwar ne, Jesus ne, Salman Khan ko angel banake humare jeevan mein bheja.”

Rakhi’s mother further continued, “Aur mere liye aaj Salman Khan khade rahe hain mera operation kara rahe hain. Unki puri family mere liye khadi rahi hai. Main parmeshwar ko dhanyawaad karti hun, aapko dhanyawaad karti hun (I thank Salman Khan. I used to pray to Jesus and wonder if I’ll ever be saved, or if I will die like this. But my God gave me an angel in the form of Salman Khan. It is because of him and his family that I am able to get this operation done. And I thank God, and Salman).” Check out the video below:

