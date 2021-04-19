The Kapil Sharma Show beauty Sugandha Mishra is creating a lot of noise lately. The beauty is all set to tie the knot with co-star Sanket Bhosale. The wedding is scheduled to take place in Jalandhar on April 26th. But the actress-comedian has huge plans and wants everything lavish. Read on for all the details.

It was on Saturday that Sugandha and Sanket made the news official. The couple shared lovey-dovey pictures and announced their engagement. But little did anyone know that they’re set to get married within a week.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Sugandha Mishra revealed that it was Sanket Bhosale who proposed. The Kapil Sharma Show actress shared, “Sanket proposed to me and it was very casual and in a comic way. While working together one fine day he just proposed to me. In fact, everyone around us had already started treating us as a couple. They would leave the room if we were sitting together. Be it on the sets or if we were with friends. We would laugh over it. People around us started making us believe that we are a couple.”

Talking about her wedding trousseau, Sugandha Mishra added, “I have done most of my wedding shopping online and you won’t believe I had started the preparation from December for my wedding attire. I am very particular about my wedding outfit because for me it doesn’t matter if the marriage is happening with 20 people, I always wanted to wear a 10 kg lehenga. I can marry online also but I have to wear a lehenga.”

The actress also added that there have been multiple hiccups during the wedding prep. Sugandha eventually plans to do standup on the same!

“The wedding preparations are full of comedy of errors. There’s so much happening and it is full of comic moments and I am definitely going to do a stand-up after my wedding, especially the situation that I’ve faced while making arrangements and how we planned the wedding,” Sugandha Mishra concluded.

