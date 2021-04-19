Rajkummar Hirani has a lot to look forward to. The filmmaker has long been rumoured to be working on a script for Shah Rukh Khan. Apart from that, he has Munnabhai, a PK sequel that’s leaving many anticipated. Amidst it all, we welcome you good news – the director is collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor for a new project and below are all the details you need.

Advertisement

As per the latest reports doing the rounds, while SRK is busy completing Pathan with Siddharth Anand and the team, Hirani is also planning his next with RK. The actor has already signed the project, which is said to be a social comedy, on the dotted lines and the filming will begin once he completes other pending projects.

Advertisement

Clarifying that it’s not the PK sequel, a source close to Pinkvilla reveals, “Raju has a bank of ideas ready to roll, and while working on Sanju, he had discussed one particular plot with Ranbir, which the actor fell in love with. In fact, that was supposed to be Hirani’s immediate next after Sanju at one point of time, as Shah Rukh Khan had multiple film commitments lined up.”

Talking about the project with Shah Rukh Khan, the report adds that Rajkumar Hirani was earlier working on a two-hero film on the lines of the Munnabhai franchise but it was another story that left Khan awestruck. “Hirani had also discussed the immigration story with Ranbir on a personal front, that he is developing at present for Shah Rukh Khan. RK had loved that one too, but, the story demanded a senior actor. Hirani had expressed his idea of making it with Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranbir felt that the actor would fit the character like a hand in glove. Ranbir has gone around in his friend circles saying that the SRK – Raju Hirani film will be a game-changer for Bollywood,” adds the source.

It is said that Rajkumar Hirani will move on to Ranbir Kapoor starrer as soon as he gets done with the SRK collab.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Amit Bhatt Aka Champaklal Earns Almost Same Salary As Mandar Chandwadkar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube