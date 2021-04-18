Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast is happily enjoying their professional careers. From Dilip Joshi to Raj Anadkat, they’ve all earned unprecedented fame. Not just their reel but their real lives have been a constant subject of discussion amongst the viewers. Today, we bring to you the massive salaries of Amit Bhatt and Mandar Chandwadkar.

Advertisement

As most know, Amit plays the role of Champaklal Chacha in TMKOC. He leaves everyone cracked up with his arrogant side. On the other hand, Mandar plays Atmaram Bhide and his cranky nature is known to all. Despite the age gap, a great fact is that both the supporting characters get paid almost the same sum.

Advertisement

As per a report by DNA, Mandar Chandwadkar gets a salary of Rs 80,000 per episode. That’s a huge sum, isn’t it? Although less than Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal’s 1.5 lakh per episode, but the numbers are something that most actors doesn’t even get on a monthly basis.

Amit Bhatt aka Champaklal Gada too gets paid 70,000-80,000 per episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. That’s almost equal to the sum paid to Atmaram Bhide.

Meanwhile, Amit recently opened up on being a part of a different show and said he feels scared to experiment.

While his appearance on The Moi Blog YouTube channel, Amit Bhatt said, “Sach batau toh 12 saal bohot lamba time hai. Isse kya hua hai ki boriyat nahi aayi hai but darr lagta hai ki logo ki dimag mein ek kirdaar ki ek image hojati hai. Aap (interviewer) jo bol rahi hai ki ye karna hai woh karna hai, toh uss sab par ab taala laga hai. Kyu ki aisa hai ki aage chal ke aisa kya karenge ki shayad ye jo image hai bani hui usko kahi logo ke dil mein thais na pohche.”

(To be honest, 12 years is a long time. I am not bored but now there’s a fear in my mind that one character’s image has been stored in people’s mind. So, other all options are locked now. It’s a tough call to select any other character that shouldn’t hurt the image that has been created in people’s mind.)

Must Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Fame Parth Samthaan Confirms His Debut In Alia Bhatt Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube