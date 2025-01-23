The last few months have been stressful for Bollywood. It all started with Salman Khan receiving death threats and some alleged shooters doing recce of his house in Mumbai. In October last year, we saw politician Baba Siddique, who had good relations with celebrities, getting assassinated. Now, as per the latest reports flowing in, Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, and some more celebrities have received death threats.

It is learned that the comedian Kapil Sharma, veteran Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, choreographer Remo D’Souza, and actor-singer Sugandha Mishra have allegedly received death threats. Reportedly, all these celebrities have received threats from Pakistan, and the Mumbai police have already started an investigation by registering an FIR.

Kapil Sharma is the latest celebrity to receive a death threat, and before him, Rajpal Yadav, Remo, and Sugandha received similar threats via email. Talking about Kapil, a user warned the veteran comedian through disturbing mail on December 14, 2024. The user, signed by the name ‘Bishnu,’ asked for a reply within eight hours and warned celebrities of facing dire consequences for failing to do so.

An FIR has been registered at Amboli Police Station in Mumbai against the unidentified person under section 351(3) of BNS. The IP address of the email has been traced to Pakistan, and it is learned that security will be provided to Kapil Sharma and his family.

As per NDTV, the email sent to Kapil Sharma reads, “We are monitoring your recent activities and we believe it is important that we bring to your attention a sensitive matter. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you, we urge you to treat this message with utmost seriousness and confidentiality.”

These disturbing death threats coincide with a deadly attack on Saif Ali Khan that took place at his Mumbai house a few days ago. Recently, the attacker was arrested by Mumbai police.

