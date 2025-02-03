Udit Narayan has landed in a pool of controversy over kissing a female fan on the lips. He drew massive social media ire, as many were in disbelief of his allegedly inappropriate act. But do you know his close friend Kumar Sanu once compared him to Asaram Bapu? Scroll below for a quick throwback.

For the unversed, Udit was seen kissing multiple female fans on the cheek during an undated concert. But things took an unexpected turn when a woman tried to kiss him on the cheek, but he instead landed a peck on her lips. Shortly after, several videos of him planting a kiss on Shreya Ghoshal and Alka Yagnik’s face went viral.

Many would remember the famous episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Udit Narayan, Anuradha Paudwal, and Kumar Sanu. It went on air back in 2021 and resurfaced on the internet recently amid the kiss controversy.

Adit Narayan’s father had made several controversial remarks about Archana Puran Singh and Alka Yagnik. But at one point, Kumar Sanu couldn’t stop himself from comparing Udit with Asaram Bapu. It happened as the veteran playback singer joked that Kumar Sanu often copies him and now wants the same driver who works for him.

Udit Narayan made a rather bizarre remark, adding, “Sala meri biwi pe iski nazar na chali jaaye.” Kumar Sanu clapped back, “Bohot bada soch hai, Asharam Bapu ka bhi yahi soch hai.”

Take a look at the full video below:

Meanwhile, Udit Narayan has reacted to the kiss controversy and refuses to believe it was scandalous. He called it an “act of pure affection” and said one shouldn’t put so much focus on it. “Yeh sab deewangi hoti hai,” said the singer.

Amid it all, the controversy around his first wedding is also going viral. For the unversed, Udit allegedly cheated on his first wife and got married to Deepa Narayan Jha without her knowledge.

