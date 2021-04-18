Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan starrer horror-comedy Bhediya is one of the much-awaited films of 2022. The first look was released in February this year and the film went on floors in early March in Arunachal Pradesh. Since then both the stars have been sharing quite a bit on social media giving a glimpse of the fun times they are having whilst shooting.

Kriti recently shared a video of Varun that is downright hilarious. In the video, the actor was seen cutting the cake and turning to feed it to the man, who is holding a baby, standing next to him. The baby felt that Varun is feeding the cake to her but that was not the case. Sharing the hilarious video, Kriti captioned it, “This might make your day. We all have been there, haven’t we? P.S.: can’t believe you did that to her @varundvn.” Mahesh Shetty, Dabboo Ratnani, Siddhant Chaturvedi are laughing hard over this video. Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan, who is currently shooting for the film Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh, is gearing up to return to the Maximum City. According to Pinkvilla, the actor will wrap up shooting for the Arunachal Pradesh portion by next week. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee in an important role.

A source has revealed to the publication, “Varun, Kriti and the rest of the team had a great time shooting for the film in Arunachal Pradesh. They have already completed filming for 90 per cent of the movie, and a small patchwork portion will be done in Mumbai at a later date. Varun should be back in Mumbai by mid next week.”

The report further states that Varun will be back in Mumbai well in time before his birthday on April 24. The two will be celebrating his first birthday after their marriage. The couple got married in Alibaug in January this year in the presence of their family and close friends.

