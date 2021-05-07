Adipurush is amongst the most anticipated projects in India, which is slated for the next year. The film stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan as the leading duo. Given the huge scale of the project, director Om Raut is making sure that he completes it within the deadline, and for that, he along with the entire team is moving to the south.

Apparently, the film was in shooting mode when the government of Maharashtra announced a shooting ban. Just like every other biggie, Om’s upcoming film hit a halt. As COVID cases are still reported in huge numbers, the relaxation on the shooting of films isn’t happening anytime soon. But guess what, Om and the team have zeroed in Hyderabad as their new location.

As per the report in Mid Day, a source close to Adipurush states, “With 60 days of shoot behind them, the team has about 90 more days of work remaining. Om, with his producers, has zeroed in on a Hyderabad studio where he can shoot in adherence with safety protocols. Most portions will be shot indoors as the movie, in keeping with the director’s filmmaking style, is VFX-heavy.”

Adipurush team is expected to start the shooting by 15th May in Hyderabad.

Apart from Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in key roles. It is slated to release on 11th August 2022.

Meanwhile, T Series’ head, Bhushan Kumar was all praises for Om Raut in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama. He said, “Om Raut is highly talented. He has shown us his talent in Tanhaji. Now he has gone way ahead of that in terms of VFX and everything else. The story is iconic and you cannot compare it with any other.”

