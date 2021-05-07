Not many would be aware that Shah Rukh Khan and Anurag Kashyap share a special bond. It is so because both their roots tracing to Delhi’s Hansraj College. In one of his interviews, Anurag had narrated a special memory, when King Khan served him with omelettes.

Back in 2018, Anurag had a chat with Hindustan Times where the filmmaker shared his memories and thoughts about Shah Rukh. He revealed that SRK was his senior in college. He even called him a big brother and shared how Shah used to advice him during his struggling years.

Anurag Kashyap had said, “He is my senior from university, he has been there like a big brother helping me. Shah Rukh Khan is super successful. When he loves you, he approaches things like, in my struggling years, (he used to tell me), ‘If you do what I tell you to do, your problems will disappear’. But I didn’t want him to make my life, I love him to death.”

During the talk, Anurag Kashyap even made a surprising revelation that how he and Shah were ready to collaborate for the neo-noir cult, No Smoking.

“Shah Rukh Khan wanted to do No Smoking, he was very upset when I went away from him. I also went to him with Allwyn Kalicharan. I wanted to do that with him and a big superstar from Hollywood. Everything was almost done but then again (it didn’t happen),” Kashyap added.

Even though the plans of the collaboration failed for No Smoking, Kashyap assured that he won’t leave Bollywood until doing a film with Shah.

“But we will work together. I won’t go anywhere without making a film with Shah Rukh Khan,” Kashyap signed off.

