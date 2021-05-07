Raj Kapoor is one of the most prestigious names in the history of Hindi Cinema. The pioneer was married to Krishna Kapoor but that didn’t stop him from falling in love with the women he worked with. We all knew his undying love for Nargis but do y’all know that he was also in love with superstar Vyjayanthimala and to leave her for his wife?

Both Raj and the actress have worked in two films together titled Nazrana (1961) and Sangam (1964).

Back in the day, according to reports Raj Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala were totally in love with each other and their love affair was the talk of the town. When his wife Krishna Kapoor got to know about his affair with the actress, she left the house and went to stay in a hotel.

Krishna stayed in the Natraj hotel for about four and a half months and refused to go home if Raj didn’t agree with her conditions. Finally, she agreed to go home on the condition that the actor will not work with Vyjayanthimala in the future.

Raj Kapoor agreed to this and never worked with the superstar ever again.

Meanwhile, Vyjayanthimala fell in love with a doctor and her love story was no less filmy with him too. Once the actress had fallen sick and Dr Chamanlal Bali was treating her and that’s how he fell in love with the actress.

And although it took some time for the Sangam actress to confess her love to him but once she did, there was no coming back.

Vyjayanthimala left her Bollywood career and moved to Chennai. “My husband and I mutually decided that I should give up on films. Looking after the house and family is also a profession. You have to be true to whatever you do. I felt I couldn’t divide my time between films and home. I’d had my innings, worked with the best in the industry. The industry gave me so much of love, name, fame and respect. I was at the peak and felt it was the best time to give up. It’s heartening that people still remember me with affection. The younger generation that has seen my movies as reruns on television also knows me,” said Vyjayanthimala, as reported by iDiva.

