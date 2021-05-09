Happy mother’s day to all the mums out there. A lot has changed over the years but there’s one thing that has been constant and that’s our ‘mothers’. They are right by our side for this emotional rollercoaster ride of life. And today we bring you the hottest yet most stylish mothers of Bollywood including Malaika Arora, Sunny Leone and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Remember every time our mothers would tell us ‘Jab khud maa banogi tab pata chalega,” well I’m not a mother yet, but all this time when I was on my own in an entirely new city, there wasn’t a single day I didn’t miss her.

No matter how successful you’re in life, for your kids; you’re still their mother. On this mother’s day, we bring you the coolest yet most stylish mothers of Bollywood, take a look:

Malaika Arora

I would personally want to ask Malaika’s son Arhaan, ‘How does it feel to have the coolest mum in B-town?’ Is she strict or lenient at home with him, well we don’t know that? But there’s one thing that we know for sure, when it comes to fashion, she aces the game like no one else in the business. From being a yogi to mother to a working woman – Malaika is an inspiration to many!

Sunny Leone

How would Sunny be with her kids in real life? Does she laugh at them while scolding like how she does it in public? I would love to know that. Her life hasn’t been easy and she has been very upfront about it and has my utmost respect for the same. And not just motherhood, Sunny’s fashion game is top-notch too!

Lisa Haydon

Lisa’s Instagram feed is all about good and happy vibes. She’s undoubtedly one of the most stylish mothers in Bollywood. And she has been acing at motherhood like a queen. Her Instagram feed is a perfect example of how motherhood and fashion can go hand in hand.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan became a mother, she has been setting trends forever. From working to the very last moment before delivering her babies to jumping back to work immediately after becoming a mother, this stylish mother is just hands-on with everything. And when it comes to fashion, nobody does it better than KKK.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is hands down the fittest mother in Bollywood. She doesn’t even look like she’s over 21, forget about having two kids! From her red carpet appearances to city sightings, this mommy in town dons the world like no one else. And if you’re looking for some fashion inspiration, her colourful Instagram feed is the best place to explore the latest trends.

Happy mother’s day to all the lovely mums out there!

