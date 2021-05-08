Traditional wear always has its charm and adds to the beauty of every Indian woman. Singing twins Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar are no exception to this, as they carry off virtually any Indian attire with aplomb. The girls have their own sense of individual style but when they come together, they make for a stunning image. Apart from being a powerhouse of singing talent, they have a sense of fashion and they know what works for them. Take inspiration from the sisters on how to nail your next Indian avatar, and look stunning as a bridesmaid or any occasion!

Advertisement

1] Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar taking the Indo western trend up another notch, the singing twins look breathtakingly beautiful in pastel hues, short blouses and dramatic eye make up.

Advertisement

2] Sukriti Kakar looks stunning in an interesting lavender lehenga with a unique design for the blouse, paired with red lips and brown smokey eyes.

3] Sukriti Kakar shows off her toned midriff in this 2 piece champagne coloured attire with intricate work and sleek hair, wow wow wow!

4] Prakriti Kakar looks ethereal in a mint blue lehenga paired with delicate gold embroidery to complement her pretty frame. Long dazzling earrings are the only accessory one needs to complete this look!

5] Prakriti Kakar in a bright peacock blue suit with free-flowing hair and long earrings, and natural makeup, one needs nothing more!

Must Read: Kashmera Shah In A Red Sultry Bikini Oozes Oomph Sparing No One; Tells Haters, “Go Ahead & Have A Field Day Trolling”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube