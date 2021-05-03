Janhvi Kapoor is a stellar beauty who looks gorgeous in Indian wear. While the Dhadak actress has time and time again rocked the desi look at events, functions and more, she looked nothing less than a royal bride in her latest photoshoot for a digital magazine.

The actress donned five looks from Abhinav Mishra’s Summer 2021 collection for Khush Wedding’s latest digital release. The actress opted for light makeup and stunning jewellery from AKM Mehrasons Jewellers and Kasmia Fine Jewellery. While the ensembles were eye-catching, the price tags accompanying them are jaw-dropping. Scroll down and have a look at these masterpieces.

For one of the magazine’s cover shoots, Janhvi Kapoor wore a champagne gold colour bridal lehenga. Featuring intricate twilight patterns in sheesha (mirror work) work, the lehenga doesn’t fail to grab the limelight. Keeping the focus totally on the work of art, the actress skipped wearing much jewellery, opting simply for a huge mattha patti to compliment the Summer 2021 collection piece.

This creation from designer Abhinav Mishra donned by Janhvi Kapoor cost a whopping Rs 4,03,200. While you can pay this bomb for this creation that will make you the talk of town, the same price can buy you a basic brand new or classy second-hand car or even suffice as the down-payment for an apartment.

Another one of Jahnvi Kapoor’s looks for the magazine shoot consisted of her wearing a yellow sharara. The Roohi actress looked every inch a demure bride while holding the veil over her head while posing for the camera. The sunflower yellow mirror-work lehenga ensemble cost Rs 1, 79, 200.

Another cover look of Janhvi that we cannot get over is this gorgeous orange mirror-work lehenga paired with a multi-layered neckpiece, mang patti and bangles. The simple makeup keeps the focus zeroed on the stunning creation.⁠ This Abhinav Mishra masterpiece cost a whopping Rs 3,13,600.

Check out the other Abhinav Mishra’s creations Jahnvi Kapoor donned for the magazine’s photoshoot.

While the multi-coloured lehenga cost Rs 2,80,000, the ivory embellished lehenga cost a little less, aka Rs 2,68,800. Adding the cost of the five ensembles Janhvi donned for the magazine’s photo shoot, the cost of the Abhinav Mishra creations cumulates to nearly Rs 14.5 lakh. Now that’s almost the exact cost for the house I’m planning on purchasing!

Which bridal look of Janhvi Kapoor did you love the most? Let us know in the comments.

