Television beauty Aashka Goradia announced her exit from showbiz recently. She has enjoyed a 2-decade long career with shows like Kkusum, Naagin, Bigg Boss amongst others. But there’s a lot more exciting in the store as she is now focusing on her brand, Renee Cosmetics.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with the former actress and spoke all about what’s on her mind. Scroll below for excerpts from the conversation.

Asked what made her realize and gave her the courage to step away from acting, Aashka Goradia replied, “In order to pursue your dream and in pursuit of achieving all that you desire, comes a lot of sacrifice and courage. When I wanted to act and come to Bombay, I had to leave my home at the age of 16 and it was equally courageous. As it is today at 35 when I quit acting towards my journey of entrepreneurship. I realized that I needed to part ways because my company Renee cosmetics witnessed exponential growth in the last 1 year. That’s when I felt everything is working around in terms of building this dream and it needed my 100% focus, dedication. I truly believe you should be riding all the horses together and so, it’s very important to recognize what you want to do.”

Was she scared or had any apprehensions? Aashka Goradia responded, “I was not scared to make that decision or lose my fame or recognition. I had no apprehensions because everybody is recognized by the work they do and not who they are. As long as I’m continuing to work and make a mark, that’s all I care for. For 20 years, my work was recognized as an actor. In my new innings, I want to be recognized as an entrepreneur.”

But Aashka felt it was important to share the news with the world. She added, “Giving this news out was only fair to people I have worked with and people I will work with, in the future. A lot is at stake when you start a business. I absolutely want my partners and future investors at Renee to know that I am dedicated to the business I’m doing. The growth is huge in the last one year and it requires all my time and what we’re trying to create, cannot be distracted by anything that had done before.”

We wish Aashka Goradia all the luck for Renee Cosmetics! We already have our eyes on all their products.

