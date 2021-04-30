The thing that is being sought after by the whole nation right now is the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination drive for everyone above 18 has begun, and the registrations are on. Bollywood celebrities have also started urging people to take their shots. But on the flip side, India is also suffering from a scarcity of vaccines. TV star Nia Sharma has now lashed out at the celebs about the same.

Advertisement

For the unversed, considering the population of India, it is a task to provide vaccines to everyone in a single go. While the registrations are open, there are not many centres with enough doses active. Nia Sharma, who called out ‘woke’ celebs for urging people to get vaccinated, also told them to let people know about the centres that have the resources. Below is everything you need to know about the same, and also what Sharma exactly has to say.

Advertisement

In her tweet, Nia Sharma did not name any celeb but, she pointed out the ones who are requesting people to get themselves register for the vaccine. She also made it clear that we need to get vaccinated, and she is not against that. Nia in her tweet, wrote, “Every woke celebrity of this nation urging people to get vaccinated…Kindly mention the name of the centres that have it readily available at this moment so that people queuing up in thousands for days now don’t look stupid. P.S we need to get vaccinated.”

Nia Sharma shared the same on her Instagram story and advised the celebs to slow down until they can guarantee availability. Nia Sharma wrote, “Until then please slow down with your sanctimonious talk of ‘go get vaccinated.’”

Meanwhile, many actors have been doing their bit at helping the country in the need right now. While Priyanka Chopra Jonas has raised a fund, Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap have also contributed to the CM Relief Fund.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Nidhi Bhanushali Shut Kush Shah By Saying “Agar Tatti Jaisi Shakal Bhi Ho…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube