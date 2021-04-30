Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will complete 13 years of run in July 2021. Behind such a huge success there are many reasons and one is a strong base. Yes, we are talking about the veteran writer, Taarak Mehta’s Duniya Ne Undha Chashma. In today’s piece, we’ll be talking about Babita Iyer and its original version in the aforementioned literature.

Duniya Ne Undha Chashma has been adapted by producer Asit Kumarr Modi by giving an own touch in the form of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. To make it a prime-time family sitcom, Modi had to mellow down the original content and its characters. Duniya Ne Undha Chashma was a popular piece in Chitralekha’s magazine with content and characters not suitable for family viewing. In order to use it for a tv show, lots of changes were made.

Speaking of Babita‘s character, not exactly the change but there are some lesser-known facts. In Duniya Ne Undha Chashma, the character’s name is not Babita and she is shown as a social worker. And yes, she’s the most beautiful woman and is popularly referred to as ‘Mala ni Hema Malini’ (Hema Malini of chawl).

We bet many of you won’t be aware of these facts!

Meanwhile, in one of our recent articles, we revealed how Jatin Kanakia was responsible for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

While speaking for TEDxNHLMMC, producer Asit Kumarr Modi shared his inspiring story. He shared how he was inspired by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s work ethic and principles. Asit was clear about making a comedy show which will make people laugh on daily basis, but he had no concept. And then Jatin Kanakia came to his rescue. It was the late actor who suggested Asit to adapt Duniya Ne Undha Chashma to make a comedy show.

